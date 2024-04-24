Arizona House votes to repeal 1864 near-total abortion ban

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Arizona House of Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of repealing the 160-year-old strict abortion ban that was set to take effect as early as June.

In a 32-29 vote, Republican legislators crossed party lines to join Democrats in reversing the highly controversial bill.

Earlier this month the state’s Supreme Court ruled that the law, an 1864 provision that outlawed nearly all abortions and made it a crime to help a woman obtain one, could stand in the state. It sent the state into momentary chaos as providers tried to unravel what it meant.

Lawmakers and politicians quickly denounced the decision and called on the state to repeal it.

The measure will now head to the Arizona Senate for a vote.

This is a breaking new story, more follows...