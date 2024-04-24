Arizona House votes to repeal 1864 near-total abortion ban
State’s 1864 abortion ban outlawed nearly all forms of abortion and criminalised those who help a woman obtain one
The Arizona House of Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of repealing the 160-year-old strict abortion ban that was set to take effect as early as June.
In a 32-29 vote, Republican legislators crossed party lines to join Democrats in reversing the highly controversial bill.
Earlier this month the state’s Supreme Court ruled that the law, an 1864 provision that outlawed nearly all abortions and made it a crime to help a woman obtain one, could stand in the state. It sent the state into momentary chaos as providers tried to unravel what it meant.
Lawmakers and politicians quickly denounced the decision and called on the state to repeal it.
The measure will now head to the Arizona Senate for a vote.
This is a breaking new story, more follows...
