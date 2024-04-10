Arizona governor calls state’s new ban on abortion ‘outrageous’

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called her state’s decision to ban abortion in nearly all cases, including rape and incest, “outrageous.”

“The devastating impact that this ban will have on healthcare for women across the state is just unconscionable,” she said.

The ban was originally enacted in 1864, before Arizona was even a state and women had the right to vote.

Governor Hobbs pointed out, however, that Arizonans will have the opportunity to “enshrine abortion” in their constitution during the November elections, encouraging them to go to the Arizona Abortion Access website for more information.