Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump reveals new details about Barron’s college plans ahead of graduation

‘He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago,’ former president says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Friday 17 May 2024 09:20
Comments
Close
Related video: Trump says his ‘surrogates’ are ‘speaking beautifully’ in his hush money trial

Donald Trump has revealed new details about his youngest son Barron’s college plans ahead of his high school graduation.

Previously, Mr Trump told journalist Megyn Kelly in September 2023 that Barron was “thinking about” attending the University of Pennsylvania, where Mr Trump and three of his children studied. Rumours have also indicated that Barron may attend New York University in Manhattan, where he grew up, according toThe Daily Beast. 

Now it appears Barron’s plans may have changed. The former president revealed that Barron is now considering different schools compared to two months ago.

Recommended

The first update on Barron’s college plans in over a year came at Mar-a-Lago last week, during a Mar-a-Lago NFT event, according to Newsweek.

Barron, who turned 18 in March, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday. Mr Trump is set to attend after being allowed to do so by the judge in charge of his hush money trial.

“Right now, he’s doing a great job. He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago,” Mr Trump said, without going into details about the possible options.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump exit the funeral of Ivana Trump in July 2022 (Getty Images)

At 6-foot-7, it’s been suggested that Barron may play college sports, but it’s unclear if he has any interest in joining a team. He played soccer during Mr Trump’s presidency, but he’s not been listed on the roster for the last three years at Oxbridge, according to The Daily Beast.

For those not on a scholarship, the school, established in 2011 by William Koch, the youngest of the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, costs $41,500 annually to attend. Recent graduates have gone on to attend schools such as UCLA, Boston University, Cornell, and Vanderbilt.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in