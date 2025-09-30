First son Barron Trump went on a date — and it wreaked havoc inside Trump Tower: report
The romantic hang was at home solely because of security concerns, the report said
President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, recently shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a special date night, according to a report.
A source told Page Six that having the romantic meet-up at home — inside the swanky 5th Avenue building that shares his name — was solely for security reasons.
The date reportedly meant that the 19-year-old college student had an entire floor of the building closed off to others, the source added.
There were no details on the date’s identity or if the president’s youngest son is in a relationship. The Independent has contacted the White House and Trump Tower for comment.
Barron, a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has been living with his parents at the White House this fall to take classes at the college’s D.C. campus, the New York Post reported earlier this month.
He spent his freshman year at the prestigious college’s main campus in Manhattan but opted to take his studies to D.C. this semester, according to the report.
NYU’s D.C. campus accepts up to 120 students each semester who are interested in pursuing subjects such as politics, public policy, history, economics and journalism, according to its website.
The New York school has its main campuses in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai. The college also has several learning centers throughout the world, including in Washington.
Last year, Barron relocated from Palm Beach, Florida, to his family’s residence in Trump Tower to start college in the city, though his interactions with his peers were limited due to his status.
Students told Vanity Fair in February that Barron attended classes flanked by Secret Service and travels in a motorcade. One peer told the magazine that he once asked Barron to play basketball, and while he seemed interested, the student believed “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”
Barron, who was just 10 years old when his father first entered the White House in 2017, has largely been kept out of the public eye by his mother, First Lady Melania Trump. However, as he has gotten older, he has taken on more of a public role.
On the campaign trail last year, the president praised his son and revealed that he did not yet have a girlfriend.
“I’m not sure he’s there yet,” Trump told a podcast. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”
He was also lauded by his father for being a key influence during his 2024 election run, persuading him to do interviews with podcasters like The Nelk Boys, Theo Von and Joe Rogan, which helped gain younger male voters.
While Barron made several public appearances during his father’s 2024 campaign, he has rarely been seen at the White House since Trump took office in January.
