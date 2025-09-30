Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, recently shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a special date night, according to a report.

A source told Page Six that having the romantic meet-up at home — inside the swanky 5th Avenue building that shares his name — was solely for security reasons.

The date reportedly meant that the 19-year-old college student had an entire floor of the building closed off to others, the source added.

There were no details on the date’s identity or if the president’s youngest son is in a relationship. The Independent has contacted the White House and Trump Tower for comment.

Barron, a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has been living with his parents at the White House this fall to take classes at the college’s D.C. campus, the New York Post reported earlier this month.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date, according to a report ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The date was held at Trump Tower for security purposes, according to the report ( AFP via Getty Images )

He spent his freshman year at the prestigious college’s main campus in Manhattan but opted to take his studies to D.C. this semester, according to the report.

NYU’s D.C. campus accepts up to 120 students each semester who are interested in pursuing subjects such as politics, public policy, history, economics and journalism, according to its website.

The New York school has its main campuses in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai. The college also has several learning centers throughout the world, including in Washington.

Last year, Barron relocated from Palm Beach, Florida, to his family’s residence in Trump Tower to start college in the city, though his interactions with his peers were limited due to his status.

Students told Vanity Fair in February that Barron attended classes flanked by Secret Service and travels in a motorcade. One peer told the magazine that he once asked Barron to play basketball, and while he seemed interested, the student believed “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

Barron, who was just 10 years old when his father first entered the White House in 2017, has largely been kept out of the public eye by his mother, First Lady Melania Trump. However, as he has gotten older, he has taken on more of a public role.

open image in gallery Barron, pictured with his parents on election night, has reportedly been taking classes at NYU’s Washington, D.C. outpost this semester ( Getty )

On the campaign trail last year, the president praised his son and revealed that he did not yet have a girlfriend.

“I’m not sure he’s there yet,” Trump told a podcast. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

He was also lauded by his father for being a key influence during his 2024 election run, persuading him to do interviews with podcasters like The Nelk Boys, Theo Von and Joe Rogan, which helped gain younger male voters.

While Barron made several public appearances during his father’s 2024 campaign, he has rarely been seen at the White House since Trump took office in January.