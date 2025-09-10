Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has moved in with his parents at the White House after enrolling at New York University’s campus in D.C. for his sophomore year, according to a report.

The 19-year-old was not seen last week for the start of fall semester at NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan, where he began college last year, People magazine reported.

Now entering his sophomore year, Barron will take courses in the nation’s capital while living with his parents at the White House, according to the New York Post.

The Independent has contacted the White House and NYU for comment.

NYU’s D.C. campus accepts up to 120 students each semester who are interested in pursuing subjects such as politics, public policy, history, economics and journalism, according to its website.

open image in gallery Barron Trump has moved into the White House to live with his parents while taking classes at NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus this fall, according to a report. ( Getty Images )

The New York school has its main campuses in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai. The college also has several learning centers throughout the world, including in Washington.

The D.C. campus touts itself as a “world-class facility” that is “enhanced by access to Washington’s distinctive intellectual, political and cultural life,” according to the NYU website.

Students also have access to internships with nonprofits, government agencies and corporations in the capital.

Last year, Barron relocated from Palm Beach, Florida to Trump Tower in Manhattan to start college in the city.

open image in gallery Barron Trump pictured with his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. He reportedly spent the summer working on his future business, a source told People magazine ( Getty )

Students told Vanity Fair in February that his interactions with other students appeared to be limited due to his status. Trump attended classes flanked by Secret Service and travelled in a motorcade.

One peer told the magazine that he had asked Barron to play basketball and while he seemed interested, the student believed “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

Despite having more security than most students, Barron reportedly enjoys playing video games with his friends and is said to have a “chill” demeanor, according to a People report.

Barron was just 10 when his father first entered the White House in 2017, and was largely shielded from the public eye by his mother. However as he’s gotten older, he has had more of a public profile.

While on the campaign trail, the president praised his son, and revealed that he did not yet have a girlfriend.

I’m not sure he’s there yet,” Trump said on a podcast last year. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

Barron was lauded by his father for being a key influence during his 2024 election run, persuading him to do interviews with podcasters like The Nelk Boys, Theo Von and Joe Rogan, which helped gain younger male voters.

His mother, Melania, also praised her son’s academic ambitions, telling Fox New’s The Five in October that her son was “doing great” in school and “loves his classes and professors.”

open image in gallery The youngest Trump has been praised by his father for influencing his 2024 campaign and persuading him do interviews with popular podcasters. ( Getty Images )

After his freshman year, Barron spent his summer traveling between Trump family properties and planning his future business, a source recently told People.

“Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” the source said.

While Barron made a number of public appearances during his father’s 2024 election campaign, he has rarely been seen at the White House since Trump took office in January.

A source also previously told People that Melania Trump continues to keep a watchful eye over her son even as he attends college.

“Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her. She always knows where he is and what he’s doing,” the source said.