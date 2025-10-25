Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro isn't buying President Donald Trump’s attempts to justify taking millions from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday. Shapiro warned that Trump's desire to raid the federal bank to line his own pockets will lead to a "massive number of lawsuits or even an impeachment in the House."

Trump wants a $230 million payout, which he believes he is owed as compensation for the federal investigations into his campaign and businesses over the last decade. The president has been at the center of numerous investigations, including a DOJ investigation into whether or not Russia was connected to his 2016 presidential campaign, for his role in kicking off the Capitol riot, and for his handling and retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago golf club after he left office.

On Friday, Shapiro told NewsNation that Trump's request is "rife with conflicts of interest."

Shapiro made sure to signal he wasn't turning on Trump — insisting that he was "incredibly sympathetic" to the president and his family for being "targeted by law enforcement" — but he was questioning his strategy.

The podcaster isn't the only right-wing voice criticizing Trump's move.

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro warned that President Donald Trump’s attempt to wrestle $230 million away from the government to pay himself for federal investigations is going to land the president in a slew of lawsuits ( The Ben Shapiro Show )

Scott Jennings, who is frequently on CNN running damage control for Trump, suggested on Tuesday that Trump should wait until he is out of office before pursuing damages, Mediaite reports.

Senator Thom Tillis told CNN on Wednesday that he felt the ongoing government shutdown — and the resulting disruption to federal programs and payments — was a poor backdrop for Trump's announcement that he planned to pay himself with public money.

“It’s terrible optics, particularly right now,” he said. “We’re talking about a quarter of a billion dollars transferring, maybe to the President when we’re in a shutdown posture.”

Trump insisted that he would "do something nice" with the $230 million if he received it.

“[I]f I get money from our country, I’ll do something nice with it, like give it to charity or give it to the White House, where we restore the White House,” Trump said on Tuesday while responding to a reporter.

The president's construction projects have already made headlines this week after Trump authorized the complete demolition of the East Wing of the White House. That portion of the building stood for 123 years and was built during the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt. FDR later rebuilt it in the 1940's.

Trump knocked down the East Wing to build a $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.