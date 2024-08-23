Beyonce will perform at final night of DNC in support of Kamala Harris, report says

Support truly

Beyonce is set to perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago tonight in support of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, TMZ has reported.

The artist is reportedly present in the Windy City getting ready to step onto the stage as the surprise mystery guest as Harris formally accepts the nomination.

The Chicago Police Department is reported to be on high alert as they provide security at the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls.

The report comes after rampant social media speculation that Beyonce would take the DNC stage.

“Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!” Utah Senator Mitt Romney wrote on X on Thursday night.

Beyonce’s Freedom has been used as the theme song of the Harris campaign, with the vice president walking out on stage at the DNC on Monday to the song.

Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. She’s reportedly set to perform at the DNC on Thursday night ( Getty Images )

Speculation about the superstar’s possible appearance also reached to floor of the convention hall, according to The Hill.

Stephanie Newton-Azorr, a delegate from Oregon, told the outlet that she had heard the rumors swirling around an appearance from Beyonce, predicting that she would probably perform Freedom.

“I know she can also mobilize her fan base and help turn out the vote,” she told The Hill. “People listen to Beyoncé. They listen when she speaks.”

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger also said he was aware of the rumors. Asked if he was excited about a performance from Beyonce, he told the outlet: “I don’t know … Yeah, sure.”

White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz posted a bee emoji on X, which many social media users took as a reference to the Beyhive and an indication that Beyonce is set to perform.

“Sorry guys my 6-year-old took my phone,” Ruiz added, which didn’t stem the flow of hopeful posts that the artist would appear.

“The White House director of political strategy and outreach has tweeted a emoji. The Beyonce DNC buzz is really buzzing now,” Joey Garrison of USA Today wrote on X.

“Taking this as Beyonce at the DNC confirmation,” former Obama staffer and podcaster Tommy Vietor added.