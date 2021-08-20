US President Joe Biden (EPA)

US President Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation for the second time this week on Friday, as the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan appears to be slowing, and concerns that Afghan refugees are being forgotten after Kabul was taken by the Taliban on Sunday, rise.

Mr Biden, who said this week “chaos” was unavoidable with his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, is expected to address concerns about the evacuation of Americans, allies and Afghan refugees, amid reports that it is falling behind.

It remains unclear exactly how many are awaiting airlifts from the country before an agreed deadline of 31 August, after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban last weekend. So far, fewer than 7,000 individuals have been flown from Kabul, despite a stated capacity of 5,000 - 9,000 a day.

As tens of thousands remain in Afghanistan, the Biden administration was forced into a reversal on fees of $2,000 (£1,469) per evacuee on Thursday, amid reports those fleeing the Taliban were being forced to reimburse the US.