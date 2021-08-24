✕ Close Afghanistan: Extension to the evacuation deadline 'unlikely', defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Joe Biden is under pressure to extend the presence of American armed forces in Afghanistan as allied nations rush to help people escape the Taliban.

Following the rapid collapse of the Afghan military and government, which his administration failed to foresee, Mr Biden will face demands from the UK, France and others to hold Kabul airport past 31 August and allow further evacuation flights.

A G7 virtual summit is due to take place today, after which the president will give an address on the crisis.