Biden news – live: G7 allies to pressure president on Afghanistan withdrawal deadline
Chaos in Kabul has left even the US’ closest international partners scrambling
Joe Biden is under pressure to extend the presence of American armed forces in Afghanistan as allied nations rush to help people escape the Taliban.
Following the rapid collapse of the Afghan military and government, which his administration failed to foresee, Mr Biden will face demands from the UK, France and others to hold Kabul airport past 31 August and allow further evacuation flights.
A G7 virtual summit is due to take place today, after which the president will give an address on the crisis.
Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, has admitted an extension to the 31 August evacuation deadline in Afghanistan is “unlikely”.
His comments come as Boris Johnson — alongside G7 allies — prepares to lobby Joe Biden to grant an additional few days to evacuate desperate citizens and Afghans granted visas from the clutches of the Taliban insurgency.
G7 allies to pressure Biden on 31 August withdrawal
The White House is expecting a rough ride at today’s G7 summit, where it is expected that top American allies France and Great Britain will push Joe Biden to extend his self-imposed deadline for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan.
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron want to hold Kabul airport past 31 August so more people can be rescued from the Taliban.
However, hopes in Whitehall are not high, with the UK’s defence secretary, Ben Wallace, saying on Tuesday morning he thought an extension was unlikely.
Mr Biden has repeatedly defended his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which so far has seen the Afghan government and military evaporate in the face of the Taliban’s advance.
He has suggested that American forces may remain after 31 August, but the Taliban has called this date a “red line” and warned of “consequences” should it be crossed.
The US, Britain and others are now relying on the goodwill of theocratic militias to operate evacuation flights from Kabul as they scramble to bring out their own citizens and Afghans fleeing the Taliban’s rule.
A Nato diplomat told Reuters the operation was being conducted on “a war footing”.
Both the US and UK fear the airstrip is becoming a target for terrorists including Isis.
