Joe Biden has refused to extend his 31 August deadline for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan despite the protestations of his G7 allies.

The American president said his personnel faced an increasing risk of attacks by Isis suicide bombers, adding: “The sooner we finish, the better.”

European leaders fear that thousands of people vulnerable to Afghanistan’s returning theocratic rulers will be left behind. For its part, the Taliban has begun blocking access to Kabul airport, preventing escape.