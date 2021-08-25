Biden news – live: President refuses to extend Afghanistan withdrawal deadline citing terror risk to US troops
Democrat insists ‘the sooner, the better’ despite pleas by G7 allies for more time
Joe Biden has refused to extend his 31 August deadline for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan despite the protestations of his G7 allies.
The American president said his personnel faced an increasing risk of attacks by Isis suicide bombers, adding: “The sooner we finish, the better.”
European leaders fear that thousands of people vulnerable to Afghanistan’s returning theocratic rulers will be left behind. For its part, the Taliban has begun blocking access to Kabul airport, preventing escape.
Just one in four Americans approve of Biden’s management of Afghan withdrawal, poll finds
Only about one-quarter of Americans give Joe Biden positive marks on his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, even as a majority still says that America’s exit is a good idea overall, writes John Bowden.
A poll from USA Today/Suffolk University taken 19-23 August shows just 26 per cent of respondents approving of how Mr Biden has managed the evacuations from Kabul, while 53 per cent agreed that the US still needed to leave the country.
The poll illustrates the wide gap between how those who support a withdrawal expected the US government to manage the removal of US civilians and their allies, and the actual reality that unfolded over the last week following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces last Sunday.
White House has taken fire over abandonment of Afghans and security of Americans
UK resigned to Washington’s decision
Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, struck a defeated tone on Wednesday morning when questioned about the evacuation effort.
Asked about Tuesday's G7 meeting, the 31 August deadline, and Joe Biden's comment that the sooner the the evacuation in Afghanistan is finished the better, Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: "Well look, it's clear that the troops will be withdrawn by the end of the month."
Biden refuses to budge on withdrawal deadline
Here is our overnight story with all the detail on Boris Johnson’s failed attempt to buy more time for fleeing Afghans.
Afghans are facing a dark and dangerous future after Boris Johnson and other leaders failed to persuade the US to extend its deadline for evacuation flights, while the Taliban said citizens would no longer be allowed to go to the airport.
With the window of escape rapidly shutting, there is deep apprehension among those who fear persecution by the Talibs that they will be abandoned, trapped in the country isolated from the outside world, writes Kim Sengupta and Andrew Woodcock.
It was reported last night that both Britain and the United States could withdraw even sooner than 31 August because of the need to drawdown troops — perhaps in as little as 36 hours.
Several G7 leaders – believed to include French president Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen as well as the prime minister – voiced concern that thousands will be left behind because of Joe Biden’s self-imposed 31 August deadline.
Boris Johnson fails to persuade Joe Biden to delay Afghanistan exit
Days left to complete airlift as Taliban bans Afghans from airport
