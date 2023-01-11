White House stands behind Buttigieg after fallout from airline disruptions

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden remains confident in US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg following recent air travel disruptions, including a 90-minute nationwide order to ground all US departing flights and thousands of complaints in the fallout of Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel chaos.

The president “respects the secretary and the work that he has been doing” to hold airlines accountable, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on 11 January.

“We understand what Americans have been going through these past couple of months,” she said. “That’s why the secretary has been very clear on making sure that they are held accountable [and] has put a processes in place to make sure that that occurs.”

A nationwide order grounding US departing flights from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday stemmed from a computer issue, according to authorities. The order impacted more than 6,500 flights within, to and out of the US, according to FlightAware.

Mr Buttigieg said there has not yet been “any indication” that nefarious activity or foul play was responsible for the outages, he told MSNBC on Wednesday.

“When there’s an issue on the government side of the house, when there’s an issue with FAA, we’re gonna own it, we’re gonna understand it and we’re gonna make very clear what’s needed in order to fix it and go after that plan,” he said.

This is a developing story