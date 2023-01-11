✕ Close Planes turn back for airports as all flights in US grounded, tracker shows

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to pause all US departures until 9am EST, following a major IT failure.

A key system used to notify pilots and ground staff of hazards and alerts has suffered a “major failure”, which FAA engineers are frantically trying to resolve.

The fault lies with the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated about aviation hazards and airport facilities.

It stopped processing information this morning; while the FAA said there was no nationwide ground stop, “operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The US government transport agency said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” said a spokesperson for the FAA.”

It added: “We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

At least 400 flights have been delayed into, out of or across the US as of 5.31am ET, according to FlightAware.