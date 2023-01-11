Flight delayed or cancelled due to the FAA system outage? Experts share advice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of travelers were stranded at US airports on Wednesday due to an hours-long computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 1,000 US flights were cancelled early in the day and almost 7,000 flights were delayed, according to the tracking site FlightAware. That number continued to climb in the afternoon.

Staying calm and knowing your rights can go a long way if your flight plans are disrupted, experts say.

Here’s some of their advice for dealing with a flight delay or cancellation:

My flight was cancelled. Now what?

If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the US Department of Transportation.

If you want to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades, or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just vouchers for future travel. If you do take a voucher, make sure you inquire about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

What about if my flight was delayed? Do I get any compensation from the airline?

No. There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with meal vouchers or other compensation when their flights are delayed. But each airline has its own policy, so if you are experiencing a long delay, you should ask if you can get a meal voucher or a hotel room.

How about if I’m delayed for so long that I no longer want to take the trip? Can I get a refund then?

Maybe. The US Department of Transportation says travelers are entitled to a refund if there is a “significant delay," but it does not define “significant." The refund depends on many factors, including the length of the delay and the length of the flight. It's decided on a case-by-case basis.

Can I ask to be booked onto a different airline to the same destination?

Yes. Airlines aren’t required to put you on another airline’s flight, but they can and sometimes do, according to the DOT. Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, recommends researching alternate flights while you’re waiting to talk to an agent. Agents are typically under a lot of pressure when a flight is cancelled, so giving them some options helps.

Mr Ebenhoch also suggests looking for alternative airports that are close to your original destination.

If there’s a long wait to rebook my flight, what are my options?

If someone in your traveling party is at a higher level in a frequent flier program, use the number reserved for that level to call the airline, Mr Ebenhoch said. You can also try calling an international help desk for the airline, since those agents have the ability to make changes.

What should I keep in mind when booking flights in the future to try and avoid this?

Mr Ebenhoch said nonstop flights and morning flights are generally the most reliable if you can book them. If you’re worried about making it to the airport in time for a morning flight, he said, consider staying at a hotel connected to the airport the night before.

Mr Klee recommends comparing airlines’ policies on the DOT's service dashboard. He also suggests reserving multiple flights and then canceling the ones you don’t use, as long as the airline will refund your money or convert it into credit for a future flight.