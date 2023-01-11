Travel chaos ensued across the United States after the FAA issued a grounding order due to a computer system outage.

This video shows the moment passengers at Pennsylvania’s University Park Airport were sent back from the plane.

They can be seen walking back to the American Airlines gate with their luggage as the FAA update is announced on the PA system.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I know we’re all getting a little antsy ... the FAA did just post that no US departures will happen today until 9am,” he says.

