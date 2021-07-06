‘This was not dissent. It was disorder’: Biden marks six months after Capitol riot in call to protect democracy

Six months after a violent mob stormed the halls of Congress to stop the certification of millions of Americans’ votes, President Joe Biden said the breach “posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive – a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy.”

“This was not dissent. It was disorder,” he said.

The president said that the US can now “say unequivocally that democracy did prevail –and that we must all continue the work to protect and preserve it.”

He urged Americans to “stand up to the hate, the lies and the extremism that led” to the attack, pointing to the months-long campaign from Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election and the conspiracy theories that fuelled rioters to threaten lawmakers and reject Mr Biden’s presidency.

