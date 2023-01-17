Jump to content

Biden news - live: 2024 poll puts Biden behind DeSantis as White House defends classified documents discovery

Latest development from the White House and Capitol Hill

Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 17 January 2023 18:50
Biden says US is at ‘inflection point’ in remarks before Martin Luther King Day

As President Joe Biden marks two years in office — the halfway point of his presidency — a new poll shows that while he might handily beat Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, he would lose if he faced Ron DeSantis in 2024.

While Mr Biden has yet to announce what his intentions are for 2024, the White House is focused on trying to sell the American people good economic data and much-needed infrastructure investment amid swirling controversy regarding classified documents.

A number of the papers were discovered at an office once used by Mr Biden after his time as vice president and among other items stored in a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Republicans have pounced on the find comparing it to the large trove of documents found at former president Trump’s home in Florida and are demanding action. The White House has responded by saying the GOP has “zero credibility” on the issue.

Further, the White House has called on Kevin McCarthy to reveal the deals he made with conservatives to become Speaker, with the first real test of his leadership looming later this week as the US approaches the debt ceiling limit.

White House response on classified documents find

“The president takes this seriously and he believes in handling it the right way. And that’s because he believes deeply in the rule of law. We’re also providing the public with information about this matter, as it’s appropriate.”

"But the very nature of being cooperative with an ongoing investigation means that we need to let that investigation play out and to try to be respectful of facts as they come to light through that investigation."

Oliver O'Connell17 January 2023 18:50
Watch: Biden hosts Dutch prime minister

President Joe Biden is hosting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office today. Mr Biden wants to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.

Tuesday’s wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries’ efforts to thwart Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and an upcoming democracy summit, according to the White House.

Oliver O'Connell17 January 2023 18:35
Biden’s remarks honouring MLK revive demands to protect voting rights

A lot can happen in a year.

One year ago in Atlanta, President Joe Biden warned how history has treated the architects of voter suppression and the opponents of landmark civil rights laws as state lawmakers mulled a wave of antidemocratic legislation taking aim at the right to vote.

One year later, not a single piece of critical federal legislation that he championed – including the renewal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was to be named in honour of the late civil rights leader John Lewis – passed in Congress. The new Republican-controlled House of Representatives and a paper-thin Democratic majority in the Senate are unlikely to revisit them.

Alex Woodward reports.

Biden’s MLK remarks revive demands to protect voting rights after defeat in Congress

The president’s battle against far-right threats is at the centre of his ‘soul of America’ campaign

Oliver O'Connell17 January 2023 18:21

