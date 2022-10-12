Biden predicts the US may experience ‘slight recession’
‘I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he does not believe the US economy will enter a recession, but if there is one it will be “very slight”.
Speaking during an interview on CNN, Mr Biden was asked by host Jake Tapper about predictions of an imminent economic downturn made by US bank executives and analysts, including a recent statement by the CEO of JP Morgan Chase predicting the US will enter a recession in the next nine months.
Pressed on whether the American people should prepare for an economic downturn, Mr Biden said “no” and pointed out that analysts have been predicting a recession with regularity but those predictions haven’t been borne out by reality.
“Every six months, they look down the next six months and say what’s going to happen. It hadn’t happened yet,” he said. “I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”
Mr Biden added that the US is currently “in a better position than any other major country in the world economically and politically,” though he acknowledged that the country still has “real problems” to deal with.
When asked about his remark that a “slight recession” was possible, the president told Mr Tapper he does not “anticipate” one happening.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies