Joe Biden has confirmed US defence officials have been planning potential responses to the use of a low-yield nuclear weapon by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The president told CNN there have been “discussions” of what America and Nato would do if Vladimir Putin ordered the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield for the first time since 1945.

However, Mr Biden said it would be “irresponsible” for him to publicly discuss “what we would or wouldn’t do”.

He also called Mr Putin a “rational actor who miscalculated significantly” over the invasion.

