Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘improved’ after first day of antiviral treatment

President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’ after a day of antiviral treatments with Paxlovid, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum on Friday, the day after the White House announced Mr Biden had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr O’Connor said Mr Biden’s temperature rose to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday evening but returned to normal after he was started on a course of acetaminophen, and has remained so since then.

The former Army physician, who has treated Mr Biden since his time as Vice President under Barack Obama, said the 79-year-old chief executive “is tolerating treatment well” and would continue to be treated with Paxlovid “as planned”.

He added that Mr Biden’s regular medications — an anti-cholesterol drug and a blood thinner — are being withheld during the antiviral treatment to guard against adverse reactions, and said the anticoagulant was being temporarily replaced by a low dose of aspirin until “several days after” Mr Biden’s last dose of Paxlovid.

“As I stated previously, the President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation,” Dr O’Connor wrote. “Early use of Paxlovid provides additional protection against severe disease. He will isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and we will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen”.