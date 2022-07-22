Joe Biden says he’s ‘doing well’ after testing positive for Covid

US President Joe Biden said he was “doing well” in a video message he shared shortly after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Keep the faith, it’s going to be okay,” Mr Biden said from the White House, adding that he is “getting a lot of work done.”

Thanking those concerned for their messages, he assured the public that his symptoms were mild.

Mr Biden’s positive Covid-19 status was announced on Thursday, 21 July.

