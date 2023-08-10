Biden punches back at Fox News reporter’s ‘lousy question’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden dismissed a question posed by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy by calling it “a lousy question”.

Doocy, who was reporting from New Mexico following Mr Biden’s address on green energy endeavours, inquired about the recent congressional testimony of Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Mr Archer’s testimony last week indicated that Hunter Biden had at times placed his father, who was then serving as vice president, on speakerphone during business discussions.

Amid Republican assertions of potential corruption, allegations have arisen suggesting the president’s involvement in his son’s business activities.

“We got a first of its kind of reaction to that testimony,” Doocy said on Wednesday.

“Nobody has asked President Biden yet about these allegations from a former Hunter Biden business associate, that Hunter would call his dad – then the vice president – and put him on speakerphone to chat with his business associates. So, at the conclusion of this event, I had a chance at the president’s invitation – he waved us on over – to ask him.”

Then Fox News cut to the exchange.

Doocy asked the president, “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what…”

Mr Biden hit back, saying, “I never talked business anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question.”

“Well, what, why is that a lousy question?” responded Doocy.

The president said “because it’s not true”.

Early last year, a hot microphone captured the president referring to Doocy as “a stupid son of a b****” following a question posed by the reporter about inflation.

Towards the end of last year, Doocy again asked Mr Biden about the same topic that had led to the earlier insult.

“Just hoping to clarify for midterm voters, top domestic issue: inflation or abortion?” Doocy had asked the president then.

Mr Biden grinned on hearing the question and then answered, “All important! Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board... domestic... ask me about foreign policy, too.”

Mr Biden again clashed with Doocy earlier this year after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car.

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy had asked the president at a White House event this January.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage so it’s not like it’s sitting on the street,” responded Mr Biden.

“So the material was in a locked garage?” Doocy pressed.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Mr Biden said.