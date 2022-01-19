✕ Close Psaki dismisses criticism of Biden’s voting rights remarks, calls it ‘hilarious’

The White House is planning a Wednesday press conference for Joe Biden to promote his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron surge and the greater availability of home testing kits.

The president will also announce a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free to Americans, according to Politico.

The masks will reportedly come from the federal government’s stockpile of 737 million N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile, which have been sourced from 12 domestic manufacturers.

Last week Mr Biden acknowledged that for some Americans getting hold of high-quality masks was “not always affordable or convenient.”

“I know we all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks,” he said during a speech announcing military support for hospitals as the latest Covid-19 wave continues to sweep the country.

“I get it. But they’re a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of a highly transmittable Omicron variant.”

