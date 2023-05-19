Joe Biden stumbles while walking down stairs at G7 Summit in Japan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden was captured nearly tripping down a set of stairs while visiting Japan for the G7 summit on Friday.

Footage of Mr Biden showed him fumbling his footing as he walked down a small set of stairs at the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.

Luckily, the president did not fall down the stairs or seemingly injure himself as he caught himself before making contact with the ground.

Throughout his presidency, Mr Biden has been captured several times tripping or stumbling.

Earlier this year, the president fell while walking up the stairs of Air Force One to depart from his surprise trip to Ukraine and Poland.

Last year, Mr Biden fell off his bike while speaking with reporters in his hometown in Delaware.

In 2021, Mr Biden repeatedly fell while walking up the stairs of Air Force One - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters it was extremely windy that day.

Whenever Mr Biden is captured stumbling or falling, people will often blame his age as he is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States at 80 years old. Mr Biden often disputes comments about himself not being cognitively or physically fit to serve as president.

The White House released a health summary report from Mr Biden’s official doctor, Kevin O’Connor, in February to prove Mr Biden is in good health.

After Mr Biden’s stumble on Friday, he greeted Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and the two made their way to participate in a group photo with other world leaders, ahead of the G7 Summit weekend.

Mr Biden, Mr Kishida, Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, France’s president Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UK’s prime minister Rishi Sunak, European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen posed in front of the Itsukushima Shrine.

The G7 members are expected to speak about Russian sanctions and provide support to Ukraine as well as climate change and China’s growing military buildup.