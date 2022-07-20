Pete Buttigieg dismissed concerns about Joe Biden’s mental fitness after a congressman made light of the president’s fall from a bike.

Republican representative Troy Nehls turned a hearing on infrastructure law into a heated political debate about Mr Biden’s competence.

Mr Nehls asked the transportation secretary why the 25th amendment, for removal of the president, had not been triggered.

“First of all, I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle...I will look beyond the insulting nature of that question,” Mr Buttigieg said.

