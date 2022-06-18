Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The president, aged 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press.

Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.

He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.

