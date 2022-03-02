Biden’s granddaughter hits back at critics of his State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden has hit out at critics slamming his State of the Union speech on Twitter.

Ms Biden, 27, who is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden and has been part of Mr Biden’s official trips in the past, said the “hot takes” on Twitter over her grandfather’s speech “aged quite poorly”.

“Wouldn’t be the first time a hot take on Twitter aged quite poorly,” Ms Biden wrote on Tuesday night, quoting the tweet of CNN political commentator David Axelrod.

“SOTU isn’t meant to be distilled in 180 characters or less. But if I had to: Bravo Pop & a bright future ahead for all of us,” she further added.

Mr Axelrod had written: “Hard to avoid making a SOTU speech sound like a laundry list. The Tide did not turn tonight.”

Mr Biden’s State of the Union speech received a largely positive response despite heckling by Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, who interrupted him when he talked about the sacrifice of servicemen overseas and chanted “build the wall” before they were asked to sit down.

The lengthy speech included the mention of Ukraine which received applause from members of both sides of the political divide, including domestic matters such as inflation concerns, his Build Back Better agenda, and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a CNN poll, viewers had a mostly positive reaction to President Biden’s first state of the union address with 41 per cent of those polled finding it good, 29 per cent with a somewhat positive reaction and 29 per cent with a negative response to his speech.

Ms Biden, who is the eldest granddaughter of the president, has often in the past also spoken in support of her grandfather’s policies and been protective about him.

“Anyone who wants to get to @JoeBiden will have to get past us first,” she wrote in October 2021 on Twitter referring to herself, her sisters, and cousins.