State of the Union 2022 - live: Biden praises Zelensky as Boebert heckles passage about death of his son Beau
Live updates as Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to Congress
President Joe Biden has delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress, focussing first on America and its allies response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Mr Biden will say.
“Putin was wrong. We were ready.”
On inflation, the president will tell Congress: “Instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America. Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy.’ I call it building a better America. “
He spoke for one hour and two minutes and at times received bipartisan standing applause. Topics covered at length included a new approach to Covid-19, manufacturing jobs, and infrastructure.
Towards the end of his address, Mr Biden laid out a unity agenda for Congress to approach in a bipartisan manner. It comprises of four points: fighting the opioid epidemic; tackling mental health, including by holding social media companies accountable; supporting veterans by ensuring those exposed to burn pits get full benefits; and ending cancer as we know it.
He closed by saying: “The State of the Union is strong—because you the American people are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago — and we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”
Poll: 64% now think Biden will lower inflation
A CBS News YouGov poll found that after watching the State of the Union 64 per cent of those surveyed now believe that Biden’s policies will lower inflation.
That figure is up from 48 per cent prior to Biden’s address to Congress.
Donald Trump Jr says Biden in denial
Boeing and Ford latest corporate giants to suspend operations in Russia
Aviation giant Boeing and automaker Ford are the latest major US corporations to suspend their operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Both companies, which have large operations in Russia, announced the moves on Tuesday.
Boeing, which employs several thousand people in the region, said it halted major operations in its Moscow office and would cease providing parts and support services to Russian airlines.
Josh Marcus has the latest.
Read Biden’s State of the Union address in full
President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Below is a transcript of the speech released by the White House.
Joe Biden flubs speech line appearing to call Ukrainians ‘Iranian people’
Joe Biden confused or flubbed a key moment during his State of the Union speech, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression.
“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap.
“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he continued before someone yelled from the crowd and the trepidatious applause grew.
Justin Vallejo reports.
Joe Biden flubs speech appearing to call Ukrainians ‘Iranian people’ during SOTU
Joe Biden confused or flubbed a key moment during his State of the Union speech, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression.
Biden booed by Republicans for criticising tax breaks of ‘last administration’
Congressional Republicans booed President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address after he criticised the Trump administration providing tax breaks for the wealthy.
Mr Biden was speaking about his Covid-19 relief package known as the American Rescue Plan while criticising the tax cut that Republican majorities in Congress and President Donald Trump passed in 2017.
“And unlike the $2 Trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefitted the top one per cent of Americans, the American Rescue Plan” he said before being cut off but continued.
Biden booed by Republicans after criticising tax breaks of ‘last administration’
Came as he criticised tax cuts that Trump and Republicans passed in 2017.
Anger as Lauren Boebert heckles Joe Biden while talking about death of son Beau
Lauren Boebert provoked anger as she heckled Joe Biden as he talked about the death of his son Beau during his State of the Union address.
The Colorado congresswoman was booed as she interrupted the president as he talked about the flag-draped coffins of fallen service members, to blame him for the deaths of 13 troops in Afghanistan.
Her heckling came as Mr Biden had emotionally recalled how his eldest son had died from cancer, which could have been caused by burn pits in Iraq.
Graeme Massie reports.
Anger as Boebert heckles Biden as he talks about death of son at State of the Union
Congresswoman shouted that president was responsible for Kabul airport terror attack
Quite a birthday for Joshua Davis
A cupcake at the White House and the best seat in the house for the State of the Union.
McConnell not such a fan of the speech
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not appear to be impressed by the contents of tonight’s speech: “President Biden ignored that his agenda has completely flopped for American families: Raging inflation, open borders, crime. The President did his best to try to pick himself up and provide some level of optimism but that’s not what the American people are feeling right now.”
First lady praised for blue dress with sunflower in support of Ukraine
First Lady Jill Biden has made a statement in support of Ukraine while attending her husband Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.
On Tuesday, the first lady arrived at the US Capitol in a blue long-sleeve dress with cut-out detailing on the sleeves.
In addition to supporting the nation, which is currently being attacked by Russia, through the colour of her outfit, the first lady’s dress also included a more subtle detail on its sleeve, where a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower, was embroidered.
Chelsea Ritschel reports.
Jill Biden wears blue dress emblazoned with sunflower in support of Ukraine at SOTU
First lady wore a dress emblazoned with a small sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine
