Donald Trump Jr unleashed a series of Twitter rants on president Joe Biden, who delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

Mr Trump Jr posted a photo of Mr Biden which included the caption “Let’s get ready to mumble”.

As the president walked in to deliver the address, Mr Trump tweeted: “Biden walked into the #SOTU2022 with no mask but walks across the lawn with a mask?”

The president’s address went on for roughly an hour and covered a range of topics including a new approach to Covid-19, manufacturing jobs, and infrastructure.

Mr Biden also said the US is supporting Ukraine and its people amid Russia’s invasion.

“And now that he [Mr Putin] has acted the free world is holding him accountable,” the president said in his speech.

“Along with twenty-seven members of the European Union including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland, we are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever,” the president said.

In response, the former president’s son tweeted: “Russia is so isolated yet we still buy approximately $50 million worth of their oil every day.”

He also took on the president for mixing up Iran and Kyiv during the address, and shared a short clip of the mix-up with the caption: “Close enough guys”.

He hit out at Mr Biden for saying his administration planned to support the police.

“The answer is not to Defund the police. The answer is to FUND the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Trump Jr hit back: “So the guy whose entire party wanted to defund the police for the last few years and went after them aggressively while wanting to employ social workers/social justice warriors in their stead now wants to support the police… Totally get it.”

Mr Biden addressed the transgender community and promised to bring in the Equality Act.

In a tweet to counter his remarks, Mr Trump Jr said the administration’s focus was to only help transgender individuals in women’s sports.

“Joe Biden wants to help young transgender individuals achieve their utmost potential… admirable, but it seems their only focus is doing so in women’s sports.”

He blamed Mr Biden for the crisis unfolding in Ukraine to condemn gun control laws.

“Joe, the reason American’s need an AR-15 with a 30 round magazine isn’t a deer in a Kevlar vest it’s what you’re watching take place on the news 24/7 this week in Ukraine,” he said.

Donald Trump’s eldest son ended his Twitter rant when the president’s speech ended with the tweet: “Joe Biden’s State of The Union is Denial.”

The former president remains banned from Twitter since last year’s 6 January insurrection when his supporters stormed the Capitol Hill in protest against Mr Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections.