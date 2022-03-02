Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.

The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.

“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night.

Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and claimed that Mr Biden “puts America last” as he is “literally serving China and the world”.

The Georgia representative also dubbed Mr Biden a “globalist... for the interest of China and for the interest of Russia”.

She also made several distasteful remarks on Mr Biden’s son Hunter and said she had introduced four articles of impeachment against the president.

“And for anyone, anywhere that has blackmail evidence on his sexually deviant, drug-addled, deadbeat dad, pathetic sorry, embarrassing excuse of a son, Joe Biden has already broken his oath of office,” she said.

“Because all he cares about is protecting Hunter Biden and he will not protect any of us. This is why I have introduced four articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” she added.

Ms Taylor Greene also falsely claimed Mr Biden sent “thousands of American troops over to eastern Europe to defend another country’s border”, referring to Ukraine.

“Under President Trump, this [war] would have never happened. For four years our country had a real leader that led America and the entire world to peace for strength,” she said.

“But now we have a mentally incompetent, feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap.”

The president had just days ago sent only financial aid of $600m to Ukraine and not any troops to the country. The US has around 9,000 and 2,000 troops stationed in Poland and Romania respectively.

The representative, along with Ms Boebert, had earlier heckled Mr Biden yelling “build the wall, build the wall” during the State of the Union speech as the president discussed immigration.

“Folks, if we’re going to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” Mr Biden had said.

As Ms Taylor Greene and Ms Boebert continued chanting “build the wall”, Mr Biden continued, saying: “As you might guess I think we can do both.”