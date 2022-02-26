Joe Biden signs order to provide $600m military assistance to Ukraine

US president Joe Biden has signed an order to provide up to $600m in “immediate military assistance’’ to Ukraine, as Russia wages war against the country.

Ukraine is under Russian invasion for the third day on Saturday, with no signs of talks between Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict.

Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Saturday morning, attacking a military base in the city, as well as attempting to capture an electricity generation station. It came just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had predicted Russian troops would mount a major attack on the city overnight.

