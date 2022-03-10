Biden news - live: Kamala Harris calls for Russia war crimes probe
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Poland and Romania as part of the United States’ response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, and part of Ms Harris’s increasingly visible foreign policy role in the Biden administration.
Acting in coordination with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ms Harris has emerged as a international emissary for President Joe Biden having recently met with multiple heads of state and attended the Munich Security Conference.
On Thursday she met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and at a press conference after the meeting called for an international war crimes investigation into Russia’s bombing of civilians in Ukraine.
Specifically, the vice president lambasted the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.
“When it comes to crimes and international violations of norms and rules, we are also very clear that any intentional attack on innocent civilians is a violation,” she said.
Later she will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is also visiting Warsaw.
Meanwhile in Washington, DC, President Biden is trying to balance the international situation with pressures on the domestic front. Gas prices are at record highs and inflation has soared 7.9 per cent over the past year — the biggest spike since 1982.
Vice President Harris’ schedule
Vice President Kamala Harris’ schedule for Thursday
At 10:15AM CEST, the Vice President will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki. There will be an expanded pool spray at the top of this meeting in the Cloak Room of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland.
At 11:10AM CEST, the Vice President will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. There will be an expanded pool spray at the top of this meeting in Pompeian Hall at Belwelder Palace.
At 12:30PM CEST, the Vice President will participate in a press availability with President Andrzej Duda. This press availability is open to pre-credentialed media.
At 2:45PM CEST, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable with people displaced from Ukraine. There will be an expanded pool spray at the top of this roundtable at the American School of Warsaw.
At 5:00PM CEST, the Vice President will meet with staff from the US Embassies in Kyiv and Warsaw at the American School of Warsaw. This meeting will be closed press.
At 6:50PM CEST, the Vice President will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. There will be an expanded pool spray at the top of this meeting in Warsaw, Poland.
The Vice President will remain overnight in Warsaw, Poland.
