Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket
Five rented vehicles mysteriously burst into flames a day after Joe Biden left Nantucket
Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.
Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.
The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.
Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.
In a statement, the airport said an active fire was spotted on its CCTV system at 5.22am on Tuesday.
A large car fire involving multiple rental vehicles at Nantucket Memorial Airport is now out. There were no injuries reported but at least four cars sustained significant damage. #nantucket pic.twitter.com/VF7Zh7qoot— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 28, 2022
“Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department.”
The blaze spread to just 40 feet (12m) from the airport’s fuel tanks, the Current reported said.
Airport open following vehicle fire in car rental overflow area. @InkyM @ACKCurrent pic.twitter.com/3o048KtJRY— Nantucket Airport (@AirportACK) November 28, 2022
“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire,” the airport said.
“The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement said.
Mr Biden spent Thanksgiving weekend at the exclusive Massachusetts island with his family.
While there, he visited the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Current.
He returned to Washington on Sunday, and will visit a semiconductor plant in Bay City, Michigan on Tuesday.
He will host French President Emmanuel Macron later this week for the first state visit of his administration.
The Independent has attempted to reach the White House for comment.
