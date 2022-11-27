Joe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick Fuentes

Joe Biden made his stance clear when he was questioned on his thoughts about Nick Fuentes, following news of an intimate dinner between the white supremacist and Donald Trump.

He was walking to his car out on a shopping trip in Nantucket, when reporters ambushed him to make a comment about Trump apparently 'not knowing' anything about the far-right activist.

"You don’t want to hear what I think", the president responded, with a smirk on his face.

