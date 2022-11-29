✕ Close Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.

The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.

Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.

Meanwhile, Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate.

One report says that Mr Trump ignored the pleas of his advisers to condemn Mr Fuentes.