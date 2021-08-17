✕ Close Afghan leaders unable to fight for country's future, says Biden

Joe Biden has faced criticism for blaming the Taliban’s takeover on Afghanistan officials and Donald Trump while standing firmly by his own decision to withdraw US troops.

The US president insisted he had to decide between asking American forces to fight endlessly in what he called Afghanistan’s civil war or follow through on an agreement to withdraw negotiated by his predecessor.

In a national address called by the White House hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Mr Biden said he stood “squarely behind” the move and that there was “never a good time” to withdraw US forces.

He faced a barrage of criticism from even his own diplomats after going on to blame the Taliban’s takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army’s unwillingness to fight.

The president faced a barrage of criticism from even his own diplomats, while The Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini accused him of failing to show “empathy” with the Afghan people.