Biden news - live: US President to sign bill making Juneteenth first new national holiday in 40 years
The latest news from the Biden administration
US President Joe Biden is expected to sign Juneteenth – 19 June – into law as a national holiday today after it was passed on a bipartisan basis in the House and Senate. It’s the first new US national holiday established in almost 40 years.
Juneteenth commemorates the day that the last BLack slaves were freed in Texas after the end of The Civil War. The 156th anniversary of the day is on Saturday.
It’s the first national holiday established since Martin Luther King Day was established in 1983.
Mr Biden is returning to Washington after his first overseas trip as president. Travelling to Europe, Mr Biden took part in the G7 summit in Cornwall, England; met with EU and NATO in Brussels, Belgium; and finally met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.
The president returns to Washington amid congressional infrastructure negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators working on a proposal expanded their support on Wednesday.
Stacey Abrams says she would ‘absolutely’ support Joe Manchin’s voting rights compromise
Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams told CNN and that she would “absolutely” support West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s voting rights compromise that he laid out on Wednesday.
“What Senator Manchin is putting forward are some basic building blocks that we need to ensure that democracy is accessible no matter your geography,” she said.
A memo was circulated by Mr Manchin’s office this week that indicated his support for some provisions in the For The People Act, the law passed by Democrats in the House in March, such as at least two weeks of early voting and actions to end partisan gerrymandering.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka and Jared were involved in setting up false documents to protect Trump
Michael Cohen has said that members of Donald Trump’s family were involved in the criminal activity of the Trump Organization, and he claims there is proof.
The former president’s personal attorney made these claims to Ari Melber, host of The Beat on MSNBC, during a discussion of a story reported by The New York Times that alleged prosecutors may soon indict Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization, in their criminal investigation into the former president’s company.
The report states that a grand jury is currently looking at all the evidence surrounding Mr Weisselberg. Most of the investigation is centred around if he paid taxes due on gifts provided to him by Mr Trump, such as private school tuition, cars and an apartment lease.
