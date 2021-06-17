✕ Close Related video: Biden apologises to reporter for being ‘short’ after snapping during press conference

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign Juneteenth – 19 June – into law as a national holiday today after it was passed on a bipartisan basis in the House and Senate. It’s the first new US national holiday established in almost 40 years.

Juneteenth commemorates the day that the last BLack slaves were freed in Texas after the end of The Civil War. The 156th anniversary of the day is on Saturday.

It’s the first national holiday established since Martin Luther King Day was established in 1983.

Mr Biden is returning to Washington after his first overseas trip as president. Travelling to Europe, Mr Biden took part in the G7 summit in Cornwall, England; met with EU and NATO in Brussels, Belgium; and finally met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.

The president returns to Washington amid congressional infrastructure negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators working on a proposal expanded their support on Wednesday.