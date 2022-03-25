Biden news - live: President calls Ukraine ‘Tiananmen Square, squared’ as he’s blocked from visit to border
Follow the latest news from the US president
President Joe Biden is visiting Poland, which is bearing the brunt of an exodus of Ukrainians fleeing the attack on their country.
Mr Biden’s first stop was the town of Rzeszów, less than 100km (62 miles) from the south-eastern border with Ukraine. He and President Andrzej Duda were briefed on the humanitarian relief response taking place and Mr Biden met with US service personnel stationed there.
In remarks, the president reiterated his belief that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and described brave resistance of the citizens of Ukraine as “Tiananmen Square, squared”. The president also said he was disappointed that he was unable to cross the border to see the situation for himself, implying that the security concerns were too great — there had been much speculation about such a visit.
Both presidents will meet formally in Warsaw on Saturday.
The visit comes after a marathon series of meetings on Thursday with Nato, G7 and EU leaders in Brussels. Mr Biden said the extraordinary summit was a testimony to the unity of the US and its allies in the face of Russian aggression in Europe.
A number of new sanctions were imposed on Russia as leaders met, and the president said he also wants Russia removed from the G2. He stressed that it is the organisation’s decision whether to do so, adding that an alternative would be for Ukraine to attend as an observer.
Earlier: Biden visits US service members
While visiting service members in the 82nd Airborne Division, currently stationed in the town of Rzeszów in southern Poland, President Biden chatted, ate pizza, and posed for photos and selfies with them.
He later gave more formal remarks at a seated gathering.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the president’s time visiting the US military personnel closest to the conflict in Ukraine.
Biden says he was told he wasn’t allowed to go to Ukraine
‘This is Tiananmen Square squared’
Biden tests negative for Covid-19
With the recent number of high profile cases of Covid-19 in the Biden administration, including press secretary Jen Psaki and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, it’s understandable that there is some concern for further spread.
The White House allays those fears for now by notifying us that President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today.
Hundreds watch Biden motorcade in Warsaw
Pro-Ukraine rally in Warsaw ahead of Biden visit
A large crowd is rallying in support of Ukraine outside the Palace of Culture and Science in central Warsaw.
CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe reports that the mostly young crowd are chanting in English: “Close the sky! Close the sky! Close the sky!”
Mr Biden has just arrived in the Polish capital.
Biden heads to Warsaw
Following the humanitarian response briefing, Joe Biden is no on his was to Warsaw where on Saturday he will have a more formal meeting with President Duda, visit Ukrainian refugees, and deliver a speech.
ICYMI: Biden says Nato would respond ‘in kind’ to Russian use of chemical weapons
Joe Biden says that Nato would respond “in kind” if Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine.
The president spoke after a day of summits in Belgium with Nato allies, the European Union and G7 partners.
Mr Biden was asked if chemical weapons were used in Ukraine, “would that trigger a military response from Nato”.
Graeme Massie reports.
Joe Biden says Nato would respond ‘in kind’ to Russian use of chemical weapons
President spoke after summits with allied leaders in Belgium
White House clarifies Biden ‘when you’re there’ remark to troops
When speaking to US troops after the pizza lunch, the president was heard to say: “You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying I’m not leaving.”
This remark prompted some speculation as to whether Mr Biden had misspoken about sending troops into Ukraine.
A White House spokesperson told The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: “The president has been clear, we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position.”
AOC warns Biden’s poll numbers could signal poor turnout among Dems
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes Joe Biden is at risk of losing Democratic voters who worked “over time to get him elected” should the US president fail to deliver on key progressive policies, she said during an interview with NY1 Thursday night.
“This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base,” the second-term New York congresswoman told Errol Louis on the NY1 political program Inside City Hall. “They aren’t necessarily being seen.”
Johanna Chisholm reports.
AOC warns Biden’s poll numbers could signal poor turnout among Dems
‘It is Biden’s power and responsibility to cancel student debt, nobody else’s’
In pictures: Biden and Duda attend humanitarian response briefing
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies