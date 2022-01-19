Biden news - live: President gets damning approval poll before press conference as Ivanka Trump eyed in probe
Psaki dismisses criticism of Biden’s voting rights remarks, calls it ‘hilarious’
President Joe Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent, one year into his presidency.
A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 percent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.
The poll results come as the White House plans a Wednesday press conference for Joe Biden to promote his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron surge and the greater availability of home testing kits.
The president will also announce a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free to Americans, according to Politico.
The masks will reportedly come from the federal government’s stockpile of 737 million N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile, which have been sourced from 12 domestic manufacturers.
Last week Mr Biden acknowledged that for some Americans getting hold of high-quality masks was “not always affordable or convenient.”
Meanwhile, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of the US Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers linked to Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s fiancee, according to CNN.
It comes as additional subpoenas have been issued on Tuesday to other members of Donald Trump’s inner circle, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
White House previews no further actions from Harris ahead of voting rights vote
While President Joe Biden is set to speak with reporters later today and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to have the upper chamber vote on elections and voting legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris had only one public event scheduled - the swearing-in of an ambassador.
The former senator and current tiebreaking vote in the equally-divided Senate, Ms Harris was assigned to head the administration’s push to rally Congress and pass a bill protecting voting rights and access by Mr Biden last year. But in recent weeks, much of the public-facing actions on that issue have been headed up by Mr Biden himself, with Ms Harris’s main contribution being a speech alongside the president in Georgia.
As the latest push by Democrats looks poised to fail despite furious renewed activism on the issue from around the country, questions remain about how effective the two former senators in the White House have been in moving the stagnant Senate to action.
Biden to speak today
President Joe Biden will speak this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. from the White House’s East Room, where he is planning to hold the first presidential press conference of 2022.
Expect questions to center around the last-ditch attempts by the White House and Democrats in the Senate to push Sens Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in favour of changing the filibuster rule, which forces legislation to reach 60 votes before passing the Senate.
The president will also likely face tough inquiries about his dismal approval rating, negotiations over his signature Build Back Better Act, and his administration’s Covid-19 response.
How has Biden fared in his first year in office?
A year into his presidency, Joe Biden’s approval rating stands at just 40 per cent, a new poll has shown. Did the Democrat promise too much? Or did he simply inherit problems too large to fix in such a short space of time?
Andrew Buncombe has the Premium analysis on Biden’s first year in office.
Whatever happened to Biden’s promised ‘return to normal’?
Any leader would have struggled in the circumstances, but Biden’s campaign promises set the new president a high bar, writes Andrew Buncombe
Psaki shares Tweet defending Biden over Colleyville comments
Jen Psaki has hit out at the suggestion President Joe Biden did not acknowledge the antisemitic attack in Colleyville as an act of terror.
The White House Press Secretary shared a tweet on Tuesday evening damning the suggestion and branding it a political attack.
What the Biden administration’s masks announcement means
CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta has this report on the new release of hundreds of millions of high-grade Covid-19 masks from the strategic national stockpile.
White House’s Ukraine warnings grow more dire
As Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian officials before talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Biden administration is warning that the anticipated Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any moment.
Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’, US warns as Blinken lands in Kiev
Ukrainian defence ministry estimates 127,000 Russian troops near border
How voting rights manoeuvre will play out in the the Senate today
Senate Democrats led by Chuck Schumer are planning a procedural move tonight that will put their voting rights legislation to the test. It is not expected to work, but could at least force some senators who have stayed at arm’s length from the debate to nail their colours to the mast. Here’s a sense of what will happen later.
Read: Florida’s Governor proposes election enforcement squad
Ron DeSantis, one of the US’s highest-profile Republican governors, is taking steps to shore up his credentials as an election security hardliner. Alex Woodward reports on his latest plan: to secure millions of dollars to fund a state “Office of Election Crime and Security”.
The few cases of voter fraud that have been uncovered in his state since 2020 have mainly been the work of Trump supporters.
Ron DeSantis asks Florida lawmakers for $6m for election police agency
Florida’s congressional Democrats ask the Justice Department to investigate voter suppression
Manchin defends position on voting rights
Via the Washington Post’s JM Rieger, watch below as Joe Manchin tries to explain his position on the voting rights legislation that he and Kyrsten Sinema are blocking by refusing to allow modifications to the filibuster.
How voter suppression laws are playing out in Texas
As pressure mounts on Senate Democrats to shore up voting rights to at least some degree with new legislation, reports from Texas give some sense of the obstacles that new laws on voter registration have put in place.
