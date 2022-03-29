Biden news - live: President not walking back Putin comment, says ‘ridiculous’ to think US would take him down
President Joe Biden refused to back down from comments he made at the weekend saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, but insisted that he was not advocating for a change in policy.
He returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend.
“I’m not walking anything back,” he told NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell on Monday at the White House. “The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing and the actions of this man.”
The president returned home to an administration struggling to earn back the electorate’s goodwill. Mr Biden’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to voters, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.
On Monday he unveiled his budget proposal for 2023 that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police, and greater funding for education, public health, and housing.
Ron DeSantis signs Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.
During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump v Clinton lawsuit part of longtime legal strategy
When a Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic panned his plans for a new Manhattan skyscraper, Donald Trump responded with a lawsuit. When the tenants of a building he was trying to clear sued to halt their evictions, Trump slapped back by filing suit against the law firm representing the tenants. And when an author said the former president was worth far less than he’d claimed, Trump again took legal action.
So when Trump last week filed a sprawling suit accusing his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party of conspiring to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia — renewing one of his longest-standing perceived affronts — it wasn’t a surprise.
ICYMI: Chris Wallace describes ‘unsustainable’ life at Fox News when it began to ‘question the truth’
Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says he left his employer of 18 years because he “no longer felt comfortable” with the network’s programming as it became dominated by conspiracy theories and false claims about the conduct of the 2020 election.
Speaking to the New York Times, Mr Wallace said he had no problem with the network’s outspoken opinion commentators, but rather its turn against reality. In the wake of the 2020 election, was too much for him to bear.
“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” he said.
“But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Madison Cawthorn claims he was invited to an orgy and says ‘sexual perversion’ rife in DC
Madison Cawthorn has claimed fellow lawmakers in Washington DC have invited him to orgies and snorted cocaine in front of him.
The North Carolina Republican, who was elected to Congress in 2020, claims the US capital is rife with “sexual perversion”, but failed to provide any evidence, or reveal names or party affiliations.
During an interview with Warrior Poet Society podcast host John Lovell, Mr Cawthorn was asked how closely Netflix series House of Cards resembled life in DC.
Bevan Hurley reports.
January 6 committee releases contempt report for Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino
The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released its report to hold former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro and deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee.
The committee specifically cited that the two former White House advisers to Donald Trump refused to turn over documents or appear for a deposition. Specifically, the committee noted how Mr Navarro tried to develop a plan to delay the certification of the 2020 election.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Judge says Trump ‘more likely than not’ committed a felony in attempt to overturn election
A federal judge railed against former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert democracy, saying he “more likely than not” committed a federal felony, when he ruled that the former presidents attorney, John C Eastman, must turn over emails that Mr Eastman attempted to withhold from the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Eric Garcia reports.
Jan 6 committee likely to request Ginni Thomas appearance ‘in coming weeks’
Several members of the January 6 House Select Committee believe that Ginni Thomas should be called for an interview after it was revealed that she texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election.
The committee is likely to contact Ms Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the coming weeks, CNN reported.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Report: Jan 6 committee probing Ted Cruz involvement in plans to overturn election result
Sen Ted Cruz, who was one of Donald Trump’s top allies in the Senate in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has fallen under the scrutiny of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack according to a new report in The Washington Post.
The Post reports that the House select committee is investigating whether Mr Cruz had any communications with John Eastman, a controversial attorney who represented the former president in his efforts to claim that election fraud had robbed him of victory and who is now alleged by the committee to have been a part of a criminal conspiracy to push false claims about the election and overturn the rightful results.
John Bowden reports.
‘Russian war crimes could have been stopped’ if Biden had listened to activist’s plea for help
‘We have no time for emotions, or reflection, or for pain, for we are in a war’ lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk tells Andrew Buncombe.
