President Joe Biden refused to back down from comments he made at the weekend saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, but insisted that he was not advocating for a change in policy.

He returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

“I’m not walking anything back,” he told NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell on Monday at the White House. “The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing and the actions of this man.”

The president returned home to an administration struggling to earn back the electorate’s goodwill. Mr Biden’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to voters, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.

On Monday he unveiled his budget proposal for 2023 that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police, and greater funding for education, public health, and housing.