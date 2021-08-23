Leaked cable reveals US embassy anger at handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

✕ Close Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as ‘rational, logical and right’

As the withdrawal from Afghanistan remains mired in chaos, Kamala Harris has used a visit to Singapore to insist that the US is in fact still a major power. “The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader,” she said, “and we take that role seriously.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, is still struggling to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul. Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.

The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the ground. Describing the situation as “extremely physical”, the cable quoted one staff members saying that they were “happy to die here, but with dignity and pride”.