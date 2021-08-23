Leaked cable reveals US embassy anger at handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden news - live: President laughs off approval rating as Taliban order execution of translator’s brother
Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as ‘rational, logical and right’
As the withdrawal from Afghanistan remains mired in chaos, Kamala Harris has used a visit to Singapore to insist that the US is in fact still a major power. “The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader,” she said, “and we take that role seriously.”
The Biden administration, meanwhile, is still struggling to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul. Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.
The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the ground. Describing the situation as “extremely physical”, the cable quoted one staff members saying that they were “happy to die here, but with dignity and pride”.
Biden laughs off declining numbers: “I haven’t seen that poll”
Joe Biden has so far enjoyed historically high approval ratings for a new president, but in recent weeks they have begun to come down to earth – and the situation in Kabul is weighing heavy, with a sizeable majority of Americans disapproving of the execution of the withdrawal. Personally, Mr Biden is now hovering at 50-50 in terms of overall approval.
But when asked yesterday what he thought of his latest numbers, he was nonchalant, simply saying he hasn’t looked at them.
Translator’s family ‘threatened with death by Taliban’, reports CNN
CNN’s Brianna Keilar reports that according to letters she obtained, the Taliban have issued a death sentence for the brother of a US-allied translator – this as the US comes under more pressure to evacuate not just American citizens and formal Afghan employees, but the families of those who have helped American forces.
Evacuation numbers rising: White House
According to a White House official, the US evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul yesterday – the largest number taken out of the country by US aircraft in any 24-hour stretch.
Threat of an Isis attack in Kabul ‘acute'
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the Biden administration is taking seriously the possibility of an attack by the so-called Islamic State at Kabul airport.
“The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and it is something that we are focused on with every tool in our arsenal,” Mr Sullivan said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “We are working hard with our intelligence community to try to isolate and determine where an attack might come from.”
Number of people at Kabul airport reportedly falling
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports that the crowd at Hamid Karzai International Airport has sharply dropped after the events of this weekend, with the number of Americans awaiting evacuation there falling particularly fast.
Kamala Harris: the US is still a ‘global leader'
Kamala Harris is on her second international trip, this time to Singapore and Vietnam – and she has already taken the chance to insist that the US is as important and reliable a player on the world stage as ever.
“The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader, and we take that role seriously,” she said. Her words come as critics of the Biden administration’s Afghan withdrawal strategy worry that the chaos on the ground will send a signal that American commitments to foreign partners are no longer to be counted on.
Baby on board
An Afghan woman has successfully delivered a daughter after going into labour on a US C-17 flying from the Middle East to Ramstein air base in Germany. After initially suffering complications, she was successfully stabilised with the help of some careful piloting.
Pentagon to charter commercial planes for refugees
Pentagon commanders have commandeered 18 commercial aircraft from different US airlines to relocate Afghan evacuees once they are moved from Kabul to waystations in other countries.
Among the airlines contributing will be American, Delta, United, and several others. They will be taking part under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet programme, which has been activated to help evacuate Afghans who worked with American forces and thus are at risk of reprisals by the Taliban.
Taliban mock legendary Iwo Jima image
The Taliban has wasted no time ramping up its propaganda efforts as it takes control of Afghanistan, and it is now taking direct shots at American military pride.
In a picture released last week, Taliban “special forces” fighters are shown raising their flag in an Afghan landscape, clearly imitating Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima – one of the most famous photographs in American military history.
Embassy workers’ anger and despair revealed in leaked cable
As the Biden administration promises to evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan – or at least, all the Americans it can – a leaked cable from the US’s Kabul embassy has thrown a dreadful light on what’s happening to those still on the ground.
One local staff member was quoted saying that “it would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than to face the crowds at Hamid Karzai airport again. Another accused the US of prioritising government elites, alleging they had contacts with the US and other ways and means to escape the country.
Shweta Sharma has more.
