New Yorkers are heading to the polls today for the Democratic and Republican primaries in the city’s mayoral race. With the city’s heavy tilt to the left side of the aisle, the Democratic primary race among 13 candidates is likely to determine New York’s next mayor.
The primary race began at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 33,000 New York City residents and underscored overlapping crises in housing, unemployment, healthcare and education.
Voting closes on 22 June amid fresh optimism with relatively strong Covid-19 vaccination rates – alongside growing concerns over public safety and citywide violence, with candidates debating their competing visions for the future of the nation’s largest and most expensive police force after antiracist uprisings and calls to “defund the police” to prioritise critical social services.
In-person voting comes to a close on 22 June, but results in the city’s first-ever ranked-choice election may not be revealed until next month.
The primary takes place as Senate Republicans in Washington prepare to block the Democrats’ efforts at passing sweeping voting rights reform. Republicans are unanimous in their opposition to the For The People Act.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated that the chamber will vote today on starting debate on the bill, making it clear that Democrats want to put Republicans on record over whether they even want to have a debate about voting rights.
Republican Senators have flatly rejected the bill, which has widespread bipartisan support among American voters, while accusing Democrats of trying to rig future elections by expanding voting access.
The bill proposes automatic voter registration, mandating at least 15 consecutive days of early voting, lifting restrictions on mail-in voting, ending partisan gerrymandering, and putting in place several campaign finance and ethics measures that expose “dark money” backers.
Democrats passed the measure in the House of Representatives in March.
New York Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams breaks down in tears after voting
New York Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams broke down in tears after voting early on Tuesday.
Mr Adams, one of the top candidates in the Democratic primary, became emotional after going to the polls in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn, describing how he “took my son’s hand and placed it on my name,” similar to what Mr Adams’ late mother had done with him in an election in 1977.
“Mom has gone. She transitioned a few months ago at the height of the election, and I never had the time to mourn,” he said according to the New York Post. Describing the moment she passed away, Mr Adams told a large group of supporters: “I held mommy’s hand … her heart stopped. And we sat there alone.”
“This city betrayed mommy,” he said, mentioning healthcare issues, children being given unhealthy food, and a lack of resources to help her raise a child with learning disabilities.
“It betrayed her when she had to work three jobs to provide for her six children. It just betrayed her,” Mr Adams added.
“And now all these years later, her son walked into a polling place and he placed her grandson’s son on his name to run to be the Mayor of the City of New York, and finally stop the betrayals,” he said.
“That’s what this is about. It’s about just ending the betrayals of everyday families in this city,” Mr Adams told to applause from his supporters.
Trump’s company is suing New York City for ‘politically motivated’ decision to cancel golf course contract
Former US President Donald Trump’s company is suing New York City for what it describes as a “politically motivated” decision to cancel its contract to run a golf course in the Bronx.
In its lawsuit filed in the state court, the company said the decision is politically motivated and should be reversed. The lawsuit said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had a “pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of 6 January, 2021 as a pretext to do so”.
It said that nothing in the contract gives New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the right to terminate the contract deal after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in January.
Mr Trump’s company demanded that either it be allowed to continue to run the course or the city must pay millions of dollars to buy them out.
New York City has already ended contracts with Trump Organisation to run skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park
How ranked choice voting will work in the NYC mayoral primary election
New York City will use ranked-choice voting for the first time to determine the nominees for mayor.
Ranked-choice voting, passed by ballot initiative in 2019, allows New Yorkers to rank up to five candidates on their mayoral primary ballot, though depending on which party’s primary in which they participate, they may not have that many options.
While a large field of Democrats are running, just two GOP candidates will be on the ballot.
In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must either be ranked no 1 on votes from 50 per cent or more of all voters, or win a runoff that consists of rounds of counting votes after each of which the candidate with the least number of votes will be eliminated.
Individual ballots will only be counted as one vote for one candidate, but if the highest-ranked candidate on a voter’s ballot is eliminated, the ballot will change to be counted for the next-highest-ranked contender.
New Yorkers head to the polls on Tuesday in the city’s first ranked-choice primary election for mayor
‘How despicable is Donald Trump?’ Schumer blasts ex-president as GOP prepares to block major voting rights bill
Chuck Schumer condemned Donald Trump’s persistent “stolen election” narrative and its invasive influence in Republican-dominated state legislatures as the Democratic Senate Majority Leader challenged his GOP colleagues to allow a debate over a sweeping voting rights bill.
“How despicable a man is Donald Trump?” Mr Schumer said. “He lost an election legitimately. He can’t face that, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people over to that lie with the help of news media and other news commentators who are lying as well, and they know it.”
Those “despicable lies” have “lit a fire beneath Republican state legislatures” that have launched one of the largest voter suppression efforts “in at least 80 years,” he added.
‘How despicable is Donald Trump?’ Schumer blasts ex-president as GOP prepares to block major voting rights bill
For The People Act faces imminent roadblock as Republican lawmakers blitz state legislatures with sweeping voting restrictions
NYC mayoral race reaches climax as Democratic candidates confront crime, policing and post-pandemic rebirth
Who are the candidates?
Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams – a former police officer – has emerged as a frontrunner, followed by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former sanitation director Kathryn Garcia, who have campaigned together in the final days of the primary race.
Those candidates do not support decreasing NYPD’s budget, though the candidates have mulled strategies to reform – or transform completely – how police officers interact with the communities they serve.
Those moderate candidates face several progressive challengers, including potential front-runner Maya Wiley – a former counsel to current mayor Bill de Blasio – who has gained endorsements from the Working Families Party and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries.
