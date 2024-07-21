Support truly

After Joe Biden announced on Sunday he will bow out of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump claimed the Democrat will go “down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country” in an interview with CNN.

The Democrats have not yet named a replacement at the top of the ticket, but Trump told CNN he believes that Vice-President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden.

The former president elaborated in a post on Truth Social, arguing Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve.”

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly,” Trump added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.