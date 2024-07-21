MTG and Boebert gloat over Biden exit with conspiracies and triumphalism

Support truly

Republican firebrands Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert joined the GOP pile-on against Joe Biden on Sunday, after the president shocked Washington and announced he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Georgia congresswoman Greene described Biden’s decision to drop out in predictably conspiratorial terms.

“There’s a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power,” she wrote on X. “The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us saying there’s nothing wrong with Biden for years. Next, they start a coup against him demanding he drop out of the race when they couldn’t hide it anymore. “

She also baselessly accused the Bidens of dropping out of the campaign because they obtained “the price they demanded for the presidential library that will pay the entire family for years to come.”

2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard made similar dark suggestions after the announcement.

Lauren Boebert, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene scream at Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“Biden’s out, Kamala is in,” she wrote on X. “Don’t be fooled: policies won’t change. Just like Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won’t be either. She is the new figurehead for the deep state and the maidservant of Hillary Clinton, queen of the cabal of warmongers.”

Representative Boebert, of Colorado, was comparatively more mild, tying the exit to her larger problems with the Democratic agenda.

“The problem was never just Joe Biden, though he was a major problem, it was and is the Democrat agenda,” she wrote on X.

The statements echoed the sharp tone from the Trump campaign itself, which savaged Joe Biden as one of the worst presidents in US history and called on him to resign from the White House too.

“Cooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the announcement, adding, “he was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard.”

Trump’s running mate JD Vance, meanwhile, has consistently said that if Biden resigns from the campaign, he should leave office altogether.

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?” he wrote earlier today on X. “Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground.”

Top Democrats like Bill Clinton and Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision as a patriotic move putting his party over his personal ambitions.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”