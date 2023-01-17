✕ Close Biden says US is at ‘inflection point’ in remarks before Martin Luther King Day

As President Joe Biden marks two years in office — the halfway point of his presidency — a new poll shows that while he might handily beat Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, he would lose if he faced Ron DeSantis in 2024.

While Mr Biden has yet to announce what his intentions are for 2024, amid swirling controversy regarding classified documents. A number of the papers were discovered at an office once used by Mr Biden after his time as vice president and among other items stored in a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Republicans have pounced on the find comparing it to the large trove of documents found at former president Trump’s home in Florida and are demanding action. The White House has responded by saying the GOP has “zero credibility” on the issue. At a press gathering with the Dutch prime minister, Mr Biden avoided answering any questions relating to the matter.

Further, the White House has called on Kevin McCarthy to reveal the deals he made with conservatives to become Speaker, with the first real test of his leadership looming later this week as the US approaches the debt ceiling limit.