Biden news - live: Putin and US president to discuss prisoner exchange at showdown Geneva summit
US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin will sit down for a highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday – a moment of high-stakes diplomacy as US-Russian relations remain at an all-time low.
Nuclear stability, climate change, cybersecurity and US and Russian nationals in prison in each other’s countries are on the agenda, with both sides playing down expectations about how much is likely to be agreed.
Mr Biden has previously called Mr Putin a “killer” and condemned cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers. But in the run up to the summit, he described his Russian counterpart as “a worthy adversary”.
Biden and Putin to discuss possible prisoner exchange
The fate of US and Russian nationals who are in prison in each other’s countries will be on today’s agenda.
Both sides have separately opened the door to a possible exchange of prisoners – two former US Marines held in Russia for Russians in US prisons.
Vladimir Putin told NBC News last week he was open to a prisoner swap. And Joe Biden has made clear he will raise the fate of jailed US citizens today.
But Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said the US was not considering a swap including any Russian cyber-hackers.
The family of Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, backed the idea of a prisoner exchange. “We’re fine with that. We want our son home.”
What do Biden and Putin want from summit?
Moscow and Washington have shown a shared interest in restarting talks on strategic stability to work out a follow-up deal to the New START – the last remaining US-Russian arms control pact that was extended for five years in January. Both sides have opened the door to a possible exchange of prisoners.
What Biden wants
Biden and his aides have made clear that he will not follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors by aiming to radically alter the US’ ties to Russia. Instead, the White House is looking for a more modest though still vitally important goal: to move toward a more predictable relationship and attempt to rein in Russia’s disruptive behaviour.
What Putin wants
The Russian leader isn’t counting on a rollback of the crippling US and EU sanctions that have restricted Moscow’s access to global financial markets. Putin’s task is modest: to spell out Russia’s top security concerns and try to restore basic channels of communication. The main red line for Moscow is Ukraine’s aspirations to join Nato.
Biden hopes for closer co-operation with ‘worthy adversary’
Expectations for the summit may be low, but the tone has changed already. Joe Biden has been much more complementary about Vladimir Putin in recent days.
Biden had previously called Putin a “killer” with “no soul”. But in the run up to the sit-down, the US president told reporters: “He’s bright. He’s tough. And I have found that he is, as they say, a worthy adversary.”
He added: “We should decide where it’s in our mutual interest, in the interest of the world, to cooperate, and see if we can do that. And the areas where we don’t agree, make it clear what the red lines are.”
US ‘not expecting big set of deliverables’ with Russia
Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin face off on Wednesday with wide disagreements likely, and expectations low for any breakthroughs.
Both have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations.
“We’re not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting,” a senior US official told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Geneva.
The two leaders are expected to talk for four or five hours starting at around 11am GMT.
Russia ‘unsure any agreement will be reached’
A meeting between US president Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday is unlikely to yield concrete deals but the talks will still be useful, a Kremlin aide said.
Nuclear stability, climate change, cybersecurity and the fate of US and Russian nationals who are in prison in each other’s countries would be on the agenda, the Kremlin aide said.
“I’m not sure that any agreements will be reached. I look at this meeting with practical optimism,” Ushakov told reporters.
The leaders have separately opened the door to a possible exchange of prisoners – two former US Marines held in Russia for Russians in US prisons.
