US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin will sit down for a highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday – a moment of high-stakes diplomacy as US-Russian relations remain at an all-time low.

Nuclear stability, climate change, cybersecurity and US and Russian nationals in prison in each other’s countries are on the agenda, with both sides playing down expectations about how much is likely to be agreed.

Mr Biden has previously called Mr Putin a “killer” and condemned cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers. But in the run up to the summit, he described his Russian counterpart as “a worthy adversary”.