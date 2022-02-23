Biden sanctioning company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia
The energy pipeline has complicated efforts at diplomacy
US President Joe Biden plans to sanction the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia, according to multiple reports.
The $11bn pipeline, owned by Russia’s state-run oil company Gazprom, would double the flow of gas into Germany if it becomes operational, representing a significant source of revenue for the Russian government.
Nord Stream 2 was finished in September, but hasn’t come online, pending approval from Germany and the European Union.
The new sanctions would build on measures imposed by the Biden administration on Tuesday to limit business dealings in two areas of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared “independent”.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
