President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Wednesday night in a televised speech that will touch on his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and his plans for the remaining three and a half months of his term.

The president’s highly anticipated address arrives three days after he told Americans in a letter that he would “stand down” from the campaign trail amid pressure from his colleagues.

While Biden’s announcement was not completely shocking, its timing is unprecedented, with roughly three months until election day. It is unclear if the president will speak about his timing’s impact on the election and voters.

Already, the president has spoken with some of his campaign staff calling the change “surprising” but Wednesday evening’s address is a more formal explanation.

Here’s what you need to know before watching.

What time is the address?

Biden’s televised address will air at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday evening, for the first time since dropping out of the 2024 election ( CPSAN )

Where can I watch?

Viewers can watch the president’s speech for free online on C-SPAN or through the White House’s official website.

Those with cable subscriptions most likely can find the address on any major news network such as ABC, NBC, CNN or Fox News. For those with streaming subscriptions, services with live TV options, such as Hulu+ Live TV, can watch it there.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

What is Biden going to speak about?

Biden is expected to speak about his withdrawal from the 2024 race, given he is the first president to not run for a second term since Lyndon Johnson in 1969.

The president chose to step aside after facing increasing pressure from members of his party and the media to drop out after his debate performance instilled fears that he could not defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump.

At first, Biden pushed back on the pressure. But ultimately chose to step down when more Democratic leaders privately expressed concerns, polling indicated he was falling behind Trump – all while recovering from Covid-19.

But he will also touch on what Americans can expect in the next three months, specifically “what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.”