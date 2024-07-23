How the world reacted to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race

Joe Biden sent political shockwaves around the world on Sunday, 21 July, when he announced his decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race.

Ms Harris has not been officially announced as the presidential nominee, but the Biden-Harris campaign has amended its filings with the Federal Election Commission to declare her as its chosen candidate.

The decision prompted urgent breaking news alerts and mixed reactions across the globe as Mr Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

Here, The Independent takes a look at how the world responded to the announcement.