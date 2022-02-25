✕ Close Biden says that ‘Putin chose this war and he will pay’ as US ready to use ‘full force’

President Joe Biden has given his first address to the US since Russia invaded Ukraine, where he announced a series of “major” sanctions that he said will have a “long-term” impact on Moscow.

Mr Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin an “aggressor” who “chose this war” as he said the US was restricting large Russian banks and targeting families who are close to the Kremlin.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning with a series of missile attacks on cities including the capital Kiev.

Since then, dozens of Ukrainians have been killed, civilians are fleeing their homes, global markets have plunged and Russian forces have seized the site of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The US’s response came in unity with several other nations including the UK after the G7 leaders met on Thursday morning and vowed to roll out “severe sanctions” on Russia.