After the Golden State Warriors presented him with a “46” jersey at a White House ceremony honouring the team, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lined up for a photo with the NBA champions, with the president taking a knee in the front row.

Star player Steph Curry described the moment as “very symbolic”.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden continues to face pointed questions over the discovery of a small number of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home and at an office at a Washington DC think tank.

On Tuesday, an NBC reporter was caught on a hot mic chiding the president for dodging questions on the matter during a White House meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Further, it has now emerged that the Justice Department (DOJ) considered joining the search carried out by Mr Biden’s lawyers at his home – but decided not to.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Mr Biden’s attorneys and the DOJ discussed having FBI agents oversee the search. They instead reached an agreement where Mr Biden’s team would notify the DOJ immediately if any potentially classified documents were found.