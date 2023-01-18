Biden news - live: Steph Curry defends Biden taking the knee after Kamala refused to at Warriors photo op
Latest developments from the White House and Capitol Hill as President Biden dodges questions on classified documents
Biden congratulates the Golden State Warriors on their 2022 championship
After the Golden State Warriors presented him with a “46” jersey at a White House ceremony honouring the team, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lined up for a photo with the NBA champions, with the president taking a knee in the front row.
Star player Steph Curry described the moment as “very symbolic”.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden continues to face pointed questions over the discovery of a small number of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home and at an office at a Washington DC think tank.
On Tuesday, an NBC reporter was caught on a hot mic chiding the president for dodging questions on the matter during a White House meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Further, it has now emerged that the Justice Department (DOJ) considered joining the search carried out by Mr Biden’s lawyers at his home – but decided not to.
Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Mr Biden’s attorneys and the DOJ discussed having FBI agents oversee the search. They instead reached an agreement where Mr Biden’s team would notify the DOJ immediately if any potentially classified documents were found.
Personally mismatched, professionally bound
When Joe Biden stepped to the lectern in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge in northern Kentucky this month, he couldn’t stop showering praise on the state’s senior Republican senator, who had fought to repair the ramshackle span for decades.
It was quite a contrast to the clipped introduction delivered just a few minutes earlier by Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader. He referenced Biden only in noting that the president had signed the bill to finally fix the aging bridge.
By temperament and manner, the two men — whose relationship in Washington has been scrutinised, analysed and satirised for years — are decidedly mismatched. Biden is tactile, gregarious and gaffe prone; McConnell is tactical, often grim-faced and rarely utters an unscripted word.
Harris takes abortion fight to Florida on Roe anniversary
Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade on Sunday, a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the US Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion.
Administration officials said she’ll speak in Florida, where Democrats have been on guard for new efforts to restrict abortion from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
If the Oval Office isn’t secure, then where is?
Lincoln Project battles MAGA narrative on Biden documents
In its efforts to fight the rot of political dialogue by equating the Biden and Trump documents cases, the anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project lays out why they are different in a tweet thread this morning.
The group states that ultra-MAGA talking points are endangering the political conversation and that the media has a bad habit of normalising bogus narratives from the right-wing ecosystem.
“We’re fighting bothsidesism (bias that presents an issue as balanced even when the evidence doesn’t support it),” the group tweeted.
“The right-wing media trying to equate Biden’s handling of classified documents with Trump’s malintent rots the political dialogue - and one of the Lincoln Project’s missions is to stop it.”
Setting out the facts as they stand in an attempt to help people set the record straight, the tweet thread continues:
1. No intent: There is no evidence President Biden ever actively knew about these documents.
2. Zero Coverup: President Biden has made no bizarre claim to have retroactively declassified these documents with his mind (you know, like the insane Trump excuse).
3. Total Cooperation: President Biden has completely cooperated with the investigation from the onset, including fully accepting the newly appointed special counsel.
“Disinformation can come in many different forms, and even small equivocations can damage the long-term health of our democracy,” the group concludes before directing followers to previous content on how to battle the right-wing ecosystem.
Biden: ‘Hang in there and keep the faith’ on student loan debt relief
Ilhan Omar ‘glad’ special counsel investigating Biden classified documents case
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.
Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she believes Mr Biden should face an investigation into the documents.
Sinema and Manchin taunt left flank of Democratic Party at Davos summit
The US Senate’s two most controversial Democrats appeared eager to taunt their party’s left flank as they appeared in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum this week.
Steph Curry commends ‘iconic’ moment Biden took the knee during Warriors presentation
After the Golden State Warriors presented him with a “46” jersey at a White House ceremony honouring the team, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lined up for a photo with the NBA champions, with the president taking a knee in the front row.
Then-President Donald Trump revoked the team’s invitation to the White House in 2017 after Warriors star Steph Curry criticised his attacks on Black athletes for their on-field protests against racism and police violence.
Rather than visit the Trump White House, the team toured the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with local Washington students. In remarks on 17 January, Mr Biden acknowledged the controversy, saying, “The Golden State Warriors are always welcomed in this White House.”
Explainer: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty
In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev‘s death sentence. In New York, it’s asking jurors to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people in an attack on a bicycle path.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to work toward abolishing federal capital punishment but has taken no major steps to that end, though the Justice Department has imposed a moratorium that means no federal executions are likely to happen anytime soon.
The department continues to press for the death penalty in certain cases but not in others.
Biden confident in White House team as fallout from classified documents continues
President Joe Biden took no questions about the ongoing investigation into his own handling of classified documents on Tuesday while his press secretary insisted that he had confidence in the team responsible for managing the situation in the public eye.
